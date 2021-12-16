Superman & Lois: Jenna Dewan Brings Lucy Lane to Smallville in Season 2 — 2022 FIRST LOOK

RELATED STORIES Legacies Video: Lizzie Pins Her Stake on False Hope in Midseason Finale

Superman & Lois is finally giving us another Lane family reunion, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at Lois’ sister’s long-awaited arrival.

Jenna Dewan (seen here in the fourth episode of the CW drama’s upcoming second season) is returning to the Arrowverse as Lucy Lane, last seen in 2016 on then-CBS series Supergirl. Dewan’s recurring role on Superman & Lois marks the first time viewers will see these particular Lane sisters together on-screen; Elizabeth Tulloch didn’t debut as Lois until The CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover in 2018.

Dewan joins an incredibly small list of Arrowverse actors to visit Superman & Lois. Thus far, only David Ramsey’s John Diggle has officially crossed paths with the Man of Steel in Smallville. (An Easter egg involving Supergirl was originally penciled in for Season 1, but it ended up on the cutting room floor.)

Following Dewan’s 13-episode stint on Supergirl, she proceeded to recur on Fox’s The Resident and star in Netflix’s musical drama Soundtrack. She was most recently promoted to series regular on ABC’s The Rookie, where she plays firefighter/Army reservist/Capoeira instructor Bailey Nune.

Superman & Lois recently released a trailer for its second season premiere (Jan. 11, 8/7c), which offered fans a first look at Tyler Hoechlin and Ian Bohen’s Teen Wolf reunion.

Peruse our exclusive first look at Dewan’s Lucy above, then drop a comment with your hopes for Superman & Lois‘ sophomore season below.