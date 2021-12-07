Superman & Lois Trailer: Teen Wolf Vet Debuts as New Adversary for Season 2

RELATED STORIES The Flash: Tom Cavanagh Weighs In on What 'Armageddon' Event Is Really About, Teases Thawne's Final (?) Move

Teen Wolf vet Ian Bohen is not off to a good start with Superman & Lois‘ titular hero in a newly released trailer for the CW drama’s second season (premiering Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c).

Bohen joins the cast as Lt. Mitch Anderson, the “new sheriff in town” at the Department of Defense who wants Superman to declare his allegiance to America. But Superman refuses to join Anderson’s team, noting that he has already pledged himself to the world. That might explain why Anderson tells Superman that he’s more of a liability than a hero.

Elsewhere, Natalie isn’t too keen on her dad John Henry Irons flying around with Superman, and Lois and Clark appear to be dealing with some troubles (and one horny teenager) at home. “Things haven’t been OK for months, and I’ve been blaming you,” Lois confesses to Clark, who desperately wants to know what’s bothering his wife.

Not spotted in the trailer: Jenna Dewan, who will recur during Season 2 as Lois Lane’s younger sister Lucy Lane, a role she originally played in the first season of then-CBS drama Supergirl.

Press PLAY below to check out the preview, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the super action!