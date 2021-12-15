This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Pinpoints the Final Season Episode That Will Destroy You: 'You've Been Warned'

Milo Ventimiglia is making like the good dad he plays on This Is Us and preparing us all for what’s sure to be a rough, emotional experience.

Of course we’re talking about the NBC drama’s upcoming final season, which gets underway on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9/8c. And if you didn’t get a sense from the official trailer, in which Mandy Moore’s aging Rebecca muses about the last thing she’ll remember before her progressing mental decline becomes complete, allow us to be blunt: The series’ final season is shaping up to include moments of profound sadness, most likely including Rebecca’s death.

But the cast members are no strangers to portraying heartache, and they’re also really good about keeping their show’s secrets close. So when we asked Ventimiglia whether there were any particular days during shooting that truly beat him up emotionally, we weren’t ready for his very frank answer.

“Oh yes,” he said. “Episode 4, Season 6. Here it comes. Yeah, wow.”

Though Ventimiglia declined to say exactly what happens in the installment — which will air a third of the way through the 18-episode season — what he did say has us intrigued (and, honestly, a little scared).

“You’ve been warned, very much,” he added. “It really hurt me, like me personally.”

Whatever happens during the hour, fans won’t have to wait long to see what comes next. The farewell run will play out largely uninterrupted, the network’s effort to provide a steady viewing experience after COVID messed with the show’s Season 5 broadcast schedule. — With reporting by Diane Gordon

Well, now that you’ve heard Papa Pearson, what do you think? Hit the comments with your predictions on what Episode 6 may hold.