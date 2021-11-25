This Is Us Final Season Trailer: Rebecca Reminisces as Her Family's Life Flashes Before Her — Watch Tearjerking Video

Give thanks for the Pearsons, This Is Us fans, because a new trailer released Thursday reminds us that we’re not going to have them around much longer.

The Season 6 promo, which debuted during NBC’s broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, is framed by an older Rebecca telling us that her mental state is declining.

“I’m losing my memory. Sometimes I think about what my very last memory will be before the candle goes out,” she says at the top of the video, leading us into a retrospective of some of the ensemble drama’s most poignant moments. Kate sings “Time After Time” at the retirement home. Kevin leaves his play to race to Randall’s side. Jack walks out of the burning house and his family embraces him in relief. Jack and Rebecca’s wedding day. William’s death. Even the Terrible Towel from the series’ premiere!

Then we’re ushered into some quick peeks at the show’s upcoming swan song. They include: The Big Three’s 41st birthday, Jack Damon as an adult (probably in a flashforward), Miguel and Nicky gazing at (probably) Rebecca, Madison opening a door, Randall and Beth being their #couplegoals selves, Déja and Malik dancing, Philip watching Kate cry at their school and a flashback to when The Big Three were little.

This Is Us‘ final season gets underway on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 9/8c. Until then, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments to log your guesses about how it’ll all unfold!