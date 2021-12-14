The Voice Season 21 Winner Already Revealed? Mobile App Indicates [Spoiler] Has Won Ahead of Live Finale

Has The Voice‘s newest champion already been crowned?

Hours ahead of Tuesday’s live finale (NBC, 9/8c), the official mobile app for the singing competition appears to indicate that Girl Named Tom (Team Kelly) has won Season 21, beating out fellow finalists Hailey Mia (also Team Kelly), Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten (of Team Blake), and Jershika Maple (of Team Legend). Fans noticed earlier on Tuesday that Girl Named Tom — aka the trio of Ohio siblings Caleb, Joshua and Bekah — were already labeled the “Winner” on the “Artists” page of the app (see screenshot at right).

TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment on the potential leak.

In a recent poll, TVLine readers suggested not only that Girl Named Tom would win, but that Girl Named Tom should win Season 21.

Monday’s episode of The Voice featured two songs by each finalist (read our recap). Tuesday’s two-hour results show will feature performances by Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Walker Hayes, Keke Palmer and Tori Kelly.

NBC previously announced that The Voice would not air a second cycle during the 2021-22 season, meaning Season 22 won’t premiere until (at least) next fall.

TVLine’s Charlie Mason will have a complete recap of the finale as soon as the episode ends tonight at 11 pm ET.