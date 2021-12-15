The Voice's Winners Reveal Dad's 'Downward Spiral,' Tease 'New Songs' and Promise This Is 'Not a Goodbye'

RELATED STORIES The Voice Finale Recap: Which of That Terrific Top Five Won Season 21?

Shortly after Girl Named Tom was named the winner(s) of Season 21 of The Voice Tuesday, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty — the twentysomethings who make up the group — sent their fans a message that was as heartfelt as it was heartbreaking.

“If you are reading this, you have achieved the impossible: You’ve made a trio win The Voice,” they began. “Not only have we made Voice history together, you’ve helped fulfill three siblings’ dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You’ve embraced the people we are and the music we’ve created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that, we thank you.”

Unfortunately, the Liechtys’ letter wasn’t only one of gratitude; they also had sad news to impart. “As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery” in his ongoing cancer battle, they reported. “The only reason we are still in Los Angeles [and not home in Indiana] is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room… We will be flying back to them as soon as possible.

“Some might think that this is the worst timing — our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV,” they continued. “In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

Before signing off, the trio, whose blissful harmonies won raves all season long, promised that this wouldn’t be the last of them that viewers would see — or hear. “Of course, this is not a goodbye,” they said. “We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”

