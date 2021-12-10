Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest.

Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) 2021 in Review: The 20 Best Shows

McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety reported that new contracts would afford SNL‘s most seasoned repertory players the flexibility to miss several episodes at a time to work on other projects — such has been the case for McKinnon, who was in Australia shooting Peacock’s Joe Exotic limited series.

Prior to the Season 47 premiere, it was announced that another veteran cast member, Beck Bennett, would depart SNL after eight seasons, alongside recently introduced featured player Lauren Holt. The show also confirmed the addition of three new featured players: Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman. New writers Martin Herlihy, John Higgins and Ben Marshall (aka Please Don’t Destroy) have also gotten ample screen time in McKinnon’s absence.

Following Eilish’s hosting debut, SNL will wrap its fall run with fifth-time host Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX on Dec. 18.

Are you looking forward to McKinnon’s SNL return? And which characters do you hope to see her revive this weekend?