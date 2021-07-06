Joe Exotic: Kyle MacLachlan to Play Howard Baskin in Limited Series

RELATED STORIES Joe Exotic Recast: William Fichtner Replaces Dennis Quaid in Key Role

Hey all you cool yadda yadda OK you get the point: Look who’s playing Carole Baskin’s husband in Peacock’s Joe Exotic.

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan will portray Howard Baskin in the upcoming limited series, TVLine has learned.

Joe Exotic stars Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (played by John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

Those who listened to Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast (on which the Peacock series is based) or watched Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series know Howard, Carole’s current husband, as a calm and steadfast presence in her life and a huge supporter of her work at Big Cat Rescue.

The cast also includes William Fichtner as reality show producer Rick Kirkham, Brian Van Holt as zoo manager John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Joe’s first husband Travis Maldonado and Sam Keeley as Joe’s second husband John Finlay.

In addition to MacLachlan’s work on Twin Peaks and its revival Twin Peaks: The Return, his TV roles include Sex and the City, Desperate Housewives, Portlandia, The Good Fight and How I Met Your Mother.