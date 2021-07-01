Joe Exotic Recast: William Fichtner Replaces Dennis Quaid in Key Role

RELATED STORIES Joe Exotic: Dean Winters Joins Peacock Limited Series as Jeff Lowe

Joe Exotic: Dean Winters Joins Peacock Limited Series as Jeff Lowe John Cameron Mitchell Crowned Tiger King: Hedwig Vet to Headline NBCU's Joe Exotic Limited Series

William Fichtner has earned his (tiger) stripes: The Mom alum has joined Peacock’s Joe Exotic miniseries, replacing Dennis Quaid as reality show producer Rick Kirkham, TVLine has learned.

Quaid’s casting was previously announced in June, but he had to vacate the role due to a scheduling conflict.

In Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries, where Kirkham emerged as a fan favorite, the producer recounted his experience making an ill-fated documentary about Joe Exotic’s tiger park in Oklahoma.

Joe Exotic stars SNL‘s Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (played by Shrill‘s John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

Fichtner — whose TV credits also include Empire, Entourage and Prison Break — joins an ensemble featuring Dean Winters (30 Rock) as Joe’s partner-turned-enemy Jeff Lowe, Brian Van Holt (Cougar Town) as zoo manager John Reinke, Nat Wolff (The Stand) as Joe’s first husband Travis Maldonado and Sam Keeley (68 Whiskey) as Joe’s second husband John Finlay.

Though Joe Exotic centers on the same people that are featured in Tiger King, the NBCU series is actually based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast, which was released in March 2020. Meanwhile, Amazon is also developing a Joe Exotic limited series, with Nicolas Cage on board to play the titular role.

Joe Exotic does not yet have a Peacock premiere date. What do you think of Fichtner’s casting? Tell us below!