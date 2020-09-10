TVLine Items: Cage's Joe Exotic Finds Home, New CMT Awards Date and More

Nicolas Cage will be wrangling big cats at Amazon Studios: The scripted series starring the Oscar winner as Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has landed at Amazon Prime’s production arm, where it is currently in development, our sister site Variety reports.

As previously reported in May, the eight-episode project is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” which was published several months before Netflix’s buzzy docuseries dropped. It will center on the eccentric zookeeper Joe Schreibvogel, better known as “Joe Exotic,” who fights to keep his park “even at the risk of losing his sanity.” The show also will explore how Schreibvogel became Joe Exotic, chronicling “how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

* The 2020 CMT Music Awards, featuring outdoor performances in and around Nashville, will now air Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8/7c across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. The ceremony was originally slated for Wednesday, Oct. 14.

* PBS will air the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick documentary series Hemingway on April 5-7, 2021. The six-hour series will explore the life and legacy of iconic author Ernest Hemingway, with Jeff Daniels providing the voice of Hemingway in narration, and Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson as Hemingway’s four wives.

* Hulu has acquired BBC One’s Michael Sheen/David Tennant lockdown comedy Staged, about the cast of a furloughed West End theatre production during the coronavirus pandemic, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TBS has ordered Go-Big Show, an extreme talent competition with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW wrestler Cody. Monster truck drivers, alligator trainers and stunt archers will be among the acts competing for a $100,000 grand prize. Get a first look:

* Starz has unveiled a trailer for The Spanish Princess Part 2, premiering Sunday, Oct. 11:

