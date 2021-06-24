Joe Exotic: Dean Winters Joins Peacock Limited Series as Jeff Lowe

RELATED STORIES Girls5eva Renewed for Season 2

Girls5eva Renewed for Season 2 Ted Prequel Series Ordered at Peacock

Dean Winters is pretty much Tiger King royalty now. The 30 Rock/Girls5eva actor has joined Peacock’s Joe Exotic limited series as Joe’s partner-turned-enemy Jeff Lowe, who was one of the main players in Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series.

Joe Exotic stars SNL‘s Kate McKinnon as big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (played by John Cameron Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.

The cast also includes Dennis Quaid as reality show producer Rick Kirkham, Brian Van Holt as zoo manager John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Joe’s first husband Travis Maldonado and Sam Keeley as Joe’s second husband John Finlay.

Winters’ long list of TV credits also includes OZ, Rescue Me, Law and Order: SVU and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Though Joe Exotic centers on the same people that are featured in Netflix’s unscripted smash Tiger King, the Peacock series is actually based on Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast, which was released in March 2020. Meanwhile, Amazon is also developing a Joe Exotic limited series, with Nicolas Cage on board to play the titular role.