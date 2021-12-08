TV Ratings: Live in Front of a Studio Audience, FBI Top Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience averaged 4.6 million total viewers and a 0.9 rating, down 20 and 18 percent from its December 2019 edition but still topping Tuesday in the demo. People's Choice Award Winners 2021

TVLine readers gave the re-enactment of a Facts of Life episode an average grade of “B” (read recap), while Diff’rent Strokes netted a “B+” (recap).

Leading out of LIFOSA, the Abbott Elementary preview retained 2.8 mil/0.6 (TVLine reader grade “B+”), while Queens (1.4 mil/0.3) added some eyeballs.

Over on CBS, FBI (6.8 mil/0.6) dipped from its last fresh episode but still copped Tuesday’s largest audience. International‘s fall finale (5.3 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (5.6 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo.

NBC’s The Voice (6.7 mil/0.7, read recap) was steady week-to-week, while the People’s Choice Awards telecast (3.2 mil/0.5, view winners) expectedly enjoyed a huge bump with its move to broadcast-TV.

With their fall finales, Fox’s The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4, reader grade “A-“) and Our Kind of People (1.1 mil/0.2) each dipped, with the latter hitting series lows on both counts.

The CW’s The Flash (730K/0.2, reader grade “A-“) and Riverdale (270K/0.1) were steady with the fourth installments of their respective 5-week events.

