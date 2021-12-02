TV Ratings: Masked Singer Goes Low, Tree Lighting Draws Biggest Crowd

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer this Wednesday drew its second-smallest audience ever (4 mil) and slipped to an all-time demo low (with a 0.8) opposite family-friendly fare on NBC. That said, it still landed in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win. 2021 in Review: The 10 Worst Shows

Alter Ego (1.9 mi/0.4) — aka one of TVLine’s Worst Shows of 2021 — was steady.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Rockefeller Center tree lighting special (5.9 mil/0.8) drew Wednesday’s biggest crowd while landing in that three-way demo tie. The Kelly Clarkson Christmas special retained 4.3 mil/0.6.

CBS | Survivor (5.5 mil/0.8, read recap) was down two tenths to tie its season low in the demo; Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (4 mil/0.4) dipped.

THE CW | Beebo Saves Christmas debuted to 230K/0.1, followed by the World’s Funniest Animals Christmas special’s 430K/0.1.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.1 mil/0.5), The Wonder Years (2.1 mi/0.3, read recap), Home Economics (2.1 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.2, read Gary/Maggie post mortem) all dipped, while The Conners (3.2 mil/0.5, did Roseanne go to ***?!) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!