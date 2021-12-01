Ratings: La Brea Audience Rises With Finale, The Resident and Flash Rebound

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s already-renewed La Brea wrapped Season 1 on Tuesday night with a five-week audience high (4.8 million total viewers) while steady in the demo (with a 0.5).

TVLine readers’ gave the wacky drama’s freshman run an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Opening NBC’s night, The Voice (6.6 mil/0.7) dipped in the demo week-to-week yet led Tuesday in both measures (with CBS in rerun mode).

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The Flash (740K/0.2) rebounded from last week’s demo low, while Riverdale (280K/0.1) slipped to its second smallest audience ever.

ABC | The Bachelorette (3 mil/0.6) was steady, while Superstar: George Michael (1.8 mil/0.3) posted a bigger audience than the latest Queens (1.1 mil/0.3).

FOX | The Resident rose to its second largest audience of the season (3.3 mil) and tied this season’s demo high (with a 0.5). Our Kind of People (1.4 mil/0.3) was steady with its fall finale.

