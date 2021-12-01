Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series Ordered at AMC, to Follow Launch of Interview With the Vampire in 2022

RELATED STORIES Kevin Can F**k Himself to End With Season 2 at AMC

Kevin Can F**k Himself to End With Season 2 at AMC TWD: World Beyond Recap: Penultimate Episode Makes a Casualty of [Spoiler]

AMC Networks has said, “Witch, please” to a series adaptation of Anne Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” book trilogy.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, as it will be titled, will premiere in late 2022 on AMC+ and AMC, after the previously announced Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire series wraps its own freshman run.

AMC Networks last year acquired the rights to an expansive collection of Rice’s works, encompassing 18 titles including both “The Vampire Chronicles” and the “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” series (detailed below). Rice and her son Christopher Rice will serve as executive producers on all projects.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches‘ eight-episode freshman run will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Masters of Sex‘s Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford are executive producers and writers on the series, with Spalding serving as showrunner.

Mayfair Witches joins what portends to be “the biggest year for original programming in the history of AMC Networks,” with The Walking Dead, Killing Eve, Better Call Saul, Kevin Can F**k Himself and A Discovery of Witches all serving up their farewell seasons, and Gangs of London returning. New launches, meanwhile, include 61st Street, Dark Winds, Moonhaven and the Tales of the Walking Dead anthology.

In a statement, Mayfair Witches EPs Spalding and Ashford said, “The world of witches has fascinated and terrified for centuries, and yet Anne Rice’s particular lens on witches explored something new altogether — women who are powerful, and often brutal, and always committed to subverting our current power structures. We are so excited to join our partners AMC and Gran Via Productions in making this mysterious and provocative world come to life.”

All told, the Anne Rice catalog acquired by AMC last year includes The Vampire Chronicles’ Interview with the Vampire, The Vampire Lestat, The Queen of the Damned, The Tale of the Body Thief, Memnoch The Devil, The Vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the Vampire, Blood and Gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Realms of Atlantis and Blood Communion: A Tale of Prince Lestat; Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ The Witching Hour, Lasher and Taltos, and the Vampire Chronicles/Mayfair Witches crossover novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Blood Canticle.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.