Tales of the Walking Dead Anthology Set for Summer Premiere — Here's Who Must Get Their Own Episode

There’s still a lot of life left in the dead: AMC on Tuesday announced that it had greenlit another spinoff of The Walking Dead. Tales of the Walking Dead, set to premiere in the summer of 2022, is the previously teased anthology series made up of standalone hours focused on new and already-introduced characters from the Dead-verse.

The six-episode Season 1 is slated to go into production shortly after New Year with Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead writer/producer Channing Powell aboard as showrunner and Scott M. Gimple lending a hand in his role as chief content officer for the Walking Dead Universe.

“This series, more than any other in the [franchise], runs on new voices, perspectives, and ideas — bringing to life stories unlike any we’ve told before,” suggested Gimple. “I’m thrilled to be Channing’s consigliere, helping in every way I can to make those new visions real for the best fans in TV.”

Powell “started as a fan of The Walking Dead and [has] ended up as a showrunner of what will hopefully be one of its most unique spinoffs. That’s nuts,” he marveled, adding that he and his team have “pushed, pulled and poked at the boundaries of this universe to bring you something new and unexpected, while hopefully still tending to what core audiences loved so much about the flagship show.”

