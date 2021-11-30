Kevin Can F**k Himself to End With Season 2 at AMC

The f–kery is about to come to a halt at AMC: Kevin Can F**k Himself will end after its upcoming Season 2, a network rep confirms exclusively to TVLine.In August, the dark comedy starring Annie Murphy was renewed for an eight-episode sophomore run. Those episodes, which will air on both AMC and AMC+, now will serve as the show’s swan song.

The hourlong dramedy explores the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew — the sitcom wife (played by Schitt’s Creek‘s alum Murphy) — by asking what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the series imagines when Murphy’s Allison McRoberts “escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life,” per the official logline.

The Season 1 finale, which aired on Aug. 1, saw Kevin’s best friend Neil confront Allison after he overheard her confess to a plot to murder her husband. But then Allison’s neighbor, Patty, stopped Neil from strangling Annie to death by smashing a bottle over his head.

Do you have thoughts about Kevin Can F**k Himself coming to an end? And do you think Allison will be successful in offing her hubby before the final credits roll? Sound off in the comments!