Kevin Can F**k Himself Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

Looks like Allison McRoberts will get another chance to kill her good-for-nothing husband.

AMC has renewed Kevin Can F**k Himself for Season 2, it was announced Friday. The sitcom satire will return with eight new episodes on AMC+ and AMC in 2022. Cable Renewal Scorecard

The hourlong dramedy explores the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew — the sitcom wife (played by Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy) — by asking what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the series imagines “what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines and takes the lead in her own life.”

In addition to Murphy, the cast includes Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as titular schlub Kevin; Mary Hollis Inboden (The Righteous Gemstones) as next-door neighbor Patty; and Alex Bonifer (Superstore) as Patty’s brother/Kevin’s best bud Neil.

“We’re so grateful to AMC for giving a home to our weird little show,” series creator Valerie Armstrong said in a statement. “Creating the first season of Kevin Can F**k Himself and getting to tell this story has been the joy of my life. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be stuck in Worcester with Allison for another year.”

Added Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios: “It’s Kevin’s world, Allison’s just living in it. Or is she? This series was built on a novel and unique concept, and the creative team on both sides of the camera, led by Valerie and Annie, delivered a highly entertaining first season that really got people talking and rooting for the sitcom wife as never before. We are excited to see this talented team move from the finale’s cliffhanger and continue Allison’s journey, pushing the bounds of conventional storytelling every step of the way.”

The Season 1 finale, which aired on Aug. 1, saw Neil confront Allison after he overheard her confess to the murder plot. Patty stopped her brother from strangling their neighbor to death by smashing a bottle over his head, presumably putting an end to his time in the sitcom world.

TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave Kevin a grade of “C-“ (based on the first four episodes), while readers gave the two-episode premiere an average grade of “B-.”

TVLine's Cable Scorecard has been updated to reflect Kevin's Season 2 renewal.