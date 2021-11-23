Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Jack Ryan, Following Sudden Exit From Station 19

RELATED STORIES In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear -- Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

Station 19‘s loss is Jack Ryan‘s gain. Okieriete Onaodowan, who recently wrapped his five-season run as Dean Miller on the ABC firefighter drama, is joining Prime Video’s Tom Clancy thriller in its fourth season as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

All we know about Onaodowan’s character is that his name is Adebayo “Ade” Osoji. The actor is one of three new series regulars, along with Zuleikha Robinson (The Exorcist) as Zeyara and Louis Ozawa (Hunters) as Chao Fah. Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (People of Earth) will also recur in Season 4.

Of course, it’ll be quite some time before we meet any of these new characters. They’re going to be part of the show’s fourth season, while its third has yet to premiere; production on Season 3 wrapped recently, according to the report.

Onaodowan’s final episode of Station 19 aired earlier this month. (You can click here for a full recap.) In a post-episode message to the show’s fans, he wrote, “I hope he has inspired you to change your world for the better. Be the change!” According to Deadline, Onaodowan had asked to leave the show.

Station 19 fans, will you follow Onaodowan to Prime Video? Jack Ryan fans, what’s your take on these new additions? Whatever you’re a fan of, drop a comment with your thoughts below.