Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson to Return as Bernard, Hugh Dancy Cast

Det. Kevin Bernard is back on the case.

Anthony Anderson has joined Law & Order‘s upcoming revival at NBC, reprising the role he played on the flagship series, TVLine has learned.

We hear that Anderson will be back for just one season of the procedural. In other very significant casting news, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) is joining the continuation as an assistant district attorney.

The continuation, which will be Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s original L&O series, will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c. Spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively.

Law & Order was cancelled abruptly in 2010 at the end of its 20th season. Anderson, who starred on the series in Seasons 18-20, is the first original cast member to return. In September, sources confirmed to TVLine that preliminary talks were in the works with some of the franchise’s veteran players. At the time of its cancellation, Law & Order‘s cast included Anderson, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jeremy Sisto, Alana de la Garza, Linus Roache and Sam Waterston.

In early November, Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan joined the revival as a police officer though, as is the case with Dancy, no further details about the character are available.