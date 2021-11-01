Law & Order Revival Casts Burn Notice's Jeffrey Donovan in Season 21

Chalk up one for order: Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has been cast as a cop in NBC’s upcoming revival of its original Law & Order series.

Donovan will play a New York Police Department detective, TVLine has learned. No other details about the character, including the character’s name, are available.

In September, the Peacock net announced that it was bringing back Dick Wolf’s flagship procedural and that the latest iteration would continue from where the series left off when it was cancelled. Law & Order was axed abruptly in 2010 at the end of its 20th season.

It’s not yet clear how many original cast members will return for the continuation; in September, sources confirmed to TVLine that preliminary talks were in the works with some of the franchise’s veteran players. At the time of its cancellation, Law & Order‘s cast included Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana de la Garza, Sam Waterston and Linus Roache.

In addition to playing Burn Notice‘s Michael Westen, Donovan’s TV credits include Fargo, Crossing Jordan, Shut Eye and Touching Evil. He also guest-starred twice on Law & Order back in the day: First in 1995 as video-game reviewer Eddie Nicodos, and then in 2007 as religious zealot Jacob Reese.

