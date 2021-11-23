Law & Order: OC Boss Teases Holiday SVU Crossover: 'I Hope We Don't Ruin Christmas for You for All Time'

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: Organized Crime Boss Tees Up Wheatley's Return, Answers Our Qs About 'EO' Romantic Summit

Getting Law & Order crossover details out of Organized Crime showrunner Ilene Chaiken is like questioning the most lawyered-up of perps: You’re not likely to get much to go on.

However, when TVLine recently spoke with the procedural’s executive producer, we peppered her with questions about the upcoming Dec. 9 SVU crossover event — and she gave us a potential glimmer of a possible tease… and because we’re as greedy as a pre-Whoville Grinch, we’re taking it!

But let’s back up a second. On Monday, NBC released the crossover episodes’ titles and synopses. That night’s SVU (9/8c) is called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley,” which means what you think it does: Dylan McDermott’s behind-bars baddie is back. “Carisi tries Richard Wheatley for the murder of Kathy Stabler,” the official blurb reads. And, as was hinted at in a promo, “Benson finds herself at odds with a friend when Barba agrees to take the case.”

Then, at 10, the Stabler family’s newest emergency takes center stage. Per the synopsis for the hour, which is titled “The Christmas Episode”: “When Eli goes missing, Stabler asks Benson and the task force to help him find his son. Wheatley considers his future.” Hmm… might those two things be connected in some way?

“It will be a very Law & Order Christmas,” Chaiken says, chuckling at our consternation. So… Claymation and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? “Exactly. And lots and lots of Christmas carols,” she continues, voice sounding slightly more serious as she adds, “I’ll just say: I hope we don’t ruin Christmas for you for all time.”

Not gonna lie: Chaiken’s comment has us a wee bit worried. How much more can Stabler, Benson and their families take?! But worry always feels lighter when it’s shared, so now that we’ve filled you in, we turn it over to you: Hit the comments with your predictions/hopes/fears for the December crossover!