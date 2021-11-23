Euphoria Season 2 Trailer: Rue, Regret and a Raid — Plus, Get Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Music Industry Drama The Idol, Starring The Weeknd, Lands Series Order at HBO

Euphoria‘s Rue dances and lip-syncs her way through Frank Sinatra’s “Call Me Irresponsible” at the start of the HBO drama’s Season 2 trailer, and if that’s not a new level of self-awareness, we don’t know what is.

The troubled teen and her friends are back for another go in the new video, which the premium cabler posted on Twitter Tuesday. We also get, at long last, the sophomore season’s premiere date: Sunday, Jan. 9.

The roughly minute-long preview shows Zendaya’s Rue tripping the light fantastic — or maybe just tripping — with a pillow as she cavorts around her home. But soon, the airy fun gives way to shots of Rue and her classmates engaging in the kind of behaviors that made Season 1 so compelling but which make us fear for the Youth of Today. Rue voiceovers about people growing apart, which has to do with her complicated feelings regarding her relationship with Jules, right? And then heavily armored law-enforcement officials appear to converge upon someone’s house, so that’s something to look forward to.

Minka Kelly (Friday Night Lights), Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (Black Mafia Family) will join the cast this season.

Euphoria‘s Season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and two one-off holiday specials — one focused on Rue, the other on Hunter Schafer’s Jules — aired in November 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

