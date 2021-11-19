Ratings: Young Sheldon Leads Non-NFL Fare, Grey's Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon this week drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, holding steady in the demop to lead Thursday’s non-NFL fare in that measure; read recap. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Continuing CBS’ night, United States of Al (4.6 mil/0.5) ticked up in the demo while Ghosts (5.2 mil/0.5) and B Positive (3.9 mil/0.4) were steady.

Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage (8.1 mil/2.1) matched last week’s early numbers.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Station 19 (4.6 mil/0.6) and Big Sky (2.8 mil/0.3) were steady, while Grey’s Anatomy (4.01 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped in the demo and slipped to what sure looks like an all-time audience low.

THE CW | Walker (850K/0.1) added a few eyeballs, while Legacies (390K/0.1, read recap) dropped some.

NBC | The Blacklist (2.9 mil/0.3) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.