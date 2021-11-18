Ratings: Million Little Things Rebounds; Survivor, Masked Singer Lead Night

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s A Million Little Things this Wednesday drew 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, rebounding from last week’s series lows. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (3.3 mil/0.5) dipped, while Wonder Years (2.4 mil/0.4), The Conners (3.4 mil/0.5) and Home Economics (2.2 mil/0.3) were steady.

Elsewhere, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode…

CBS | Survivor (5.6 mil/0.9, read recap) dipped to tie Masked Singer for the nightly demo win, while also leading Wednesday in total audience. Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4) and CSI: Vegas (3.8 mil/0.4) were steady.

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.4 mil/0.9) and Alter Ego (2 mil/0.4) were steady.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (520K/0.1, read post mortem) and a twisty Batwoman (410K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs.

