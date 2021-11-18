Manifest Star Celebrates Return to Work for Season 4 Saved by Netflix: 'You Can Feel the Appreciation'

Manifest is apparently now boarding cast members, as production ramps on on the season that almost didn’t happen. Manifest's Final Season: 8 Burning Questions!

J.R. Ramirez — who since Day 1 has played lawman Jared Vazquez on the supernatural/family drama — shared on Instagram a photo of him reporting for work on the fourth (and final) season that Netflix officially “saved” back in August, months after NBC unceremoniously cancelled the series.

“Walking through the stages this am… Just felt different,” Ramirez wrote alongside a photo of him at his dressing room door. “I’ve been working in this business for almost two decades now and I know to land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly) “Ego Checked” as these Beautifully Talented Humans are… well it RARELY happens.

“It’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest!” he continued. “But let’s keep it real… The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together…”

Manifest’s fourth and final season will span 20 episodes, to be split into parts to be determined. Who’s returning, and who isn’t? We have the latest updates right here.

Throughout its “limbo” stage, Manifest stayed airborne in the pop culture conversation — by ascending and topping the Nielsen streaming charts, and also by claiming the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s popularity poll for a near-record 27 straight days. It was after the latter feat that rumblings grew louder that a beyond-last-minute save was in the works.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, said at the time of its “rescue.” “[Series creator] Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final, super-sized season.”

