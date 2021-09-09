Manifest Season 4 on Netflix: Who's Back? Who Isn't? Whose Fate Is TBD?

Now that NBC’s cancelled Manifest has been officially saved for a fourth — and final — season on Netflix, it’s time to take stock of which actors will be back, and which… won’t. Manifest Saved: 8 Questions You Need Answered!

For starters, it should come as little surprise that Athena Karkanis, whose Grace Stone was fatally stabbed in the Season 3 finale, has exited the series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Similarly, Jack Messina’s run as Cal Stone has ended, given that the character mysteriously aged up in the season finale and is now played by new series regular Ty Doran (American Crime).

Deadline reports that OG cast members Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Parveen Kaur, J.R. Ramirez and Luna Blaise have all inked new (and bigger) deals to continue on for Season 4, as Ben, Michaela, Saanvi, Jared and Olive, while Holly Taylor will be back as Angelina.

But Matt Long’s status as Zeke is currently TBD, given the pilot he recently booked — though the hope is that scheduled will align in such a way that he can do both to a degree.

