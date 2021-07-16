Manifest Soars, Tops Nielsen Streaming Ranking for Week It Was Cancelled

File this under bittersweet: Manifest topped the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of June 14 — aka just as it had been cancelled after three seasons at NBC. Who's Most Likely to Save a Cancelled Show?

The supernatural-tinged family drama’s first two seasons on Netflix that week amassed just shy of 2.5 billion minutes of viewing, way more than double its tally for the week prior (when it placed No. 2 behind Netflix’s own Sweet Tooth).

Upon its cancellation by NBC, Manifest — a Warner Bros. TV production — lobbied to score a Season 4 save by another outlet, though Netflix, among others, have thus far declined.

Trailing Manifest on the Nielsen streaming chart for the week of June 14 was the Pixar pic Luca, which drew 1.6 billion minutes of viewing over on Disney+. Rounding out the Top 5 were Downton Abbey (50 episodes on Netflix), Loki (two episodes on Disney+) and the Kevin Hart feature comedy Fatherhood (on Netflix).

The previous week’s leader, Sweet Tooth, fell to ninth place (with its eight episodes amassing 626 million minutes).