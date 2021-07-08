Sweet Tooth, Manifest Top Latest U.S. Streaming Ranking — Loki Delivers Most Watched MCU Series Debut

RELATED STORIES Loki Recap: Easter Egg-Filled Episode 5 Sets the Stage for a Finale Battle

A part-deer/part-human hybrid ousted the Devil himself from the top spot on Nielsen’s U.S. streaming ranking for the week of June 3.

Netflix‘s Sweet Tooth adaptation topped Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming chart, amassing 1.4 billion minutes of viewing with its eight-episode season.

Manifest, whose first two seasons hit Netflix on June 10, placed second with 1.11 billion minutes viewed. (NBC cancelled the supernatural/family drama last month, and though early feelers for a new streaming home came up empty, series creator Jeff Rake is still trying to finance and find a home for a two-hour wrap-up movie.)

Netflix’s Lucifer, which had been sitting pretty in the No. 1 spot since releasing the second half of its sixth fifth season in late May, came in third with just north of 1 billion minutes viewed across its library of 83 episodes.

Disney+’s Raya and the Last Dragon followed with 953 million minutes viewed.

Debuting at No. 6 on the Nielsen chart, Loki‘s premiere delivered 731 million minutes viewed, marking the best launch thus far for a Disney+/MCU series. (Of note, Loki released on a Wednesday versus the typical Friday, establishing a new norm for Disney+.) Because you were about to ask: WandaVision‘s double-episode debut amassed 434 million minutes, while Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s first episode delivered 495 million minutes.

Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Downton Abbey, NCIS and Cocomelon rounded out the Top 10.

