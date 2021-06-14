Manifest Cancelled After 3 Seasons

Attention passengers, Manifest is coming in for a landing.

TVLine has confirmed that the supernatural/sci-fi/family drama has been cancelled at NBC, and will end with Season 3 (which aired its cliffhanger-filled finale on June 10).

Heading into its double-episode season finale, Manifest was averaging 3.2 million total weekly viewers and not quite a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 19 and 29 percent from its sophomore run. Among the 14 dramas NBC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 7 in the demo and 10th in total audience.

After two seasons of teases and dangled loose threads, Manifest aimed to give viewers much more to chew on with Season 3. “I think that the audience is going to feel satisfied in that this is a very eventful season,” showrunner Jeff Rake told TVLine ahead of the premiere. “I know that at times in Season 1 or Season 2 was the show was accused, with love, of not moving the ball forward enough, that the burn was too slow. Well, my strong suspicion is that Season 3 will not be accused of that. There is a lot of forward momentum, a lot of card turns, and a lot of big surprises. It will be a very satisfying experience for people who are anxious for stuff to happen.”

