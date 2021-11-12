Law & Order Original Series Revival Gets February Premiere Date at NBC

Talk about swift justice.

NBC’s revival of the original Law & Order series will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022, roughly five months after the procedural was ordered back into production.

News of the revival’s unexpectedly quick arrival was part of the network’s unveiling of its midseason slate on Friday.

The continuation, which will be Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s seminal series, will air at 8/7c on Thursdays. Its offshoots Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively. The Blacklist, which currently holds the Thursdays-at-8 slot, will move to Fridays in February. (Check out our coverage of the full midseason schedule here.)

Law & Order was axed abruptly in 2010 at the end of its 20th season. No word yet regarding how many original cast members will return for the continuation; in September, sources confirmed to TVLine that preliminary talks were in the works with some of the franchise’s veteran players. At the time of its cancellation, Law & Order‘s cast included Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Alana de la Garza, Sam Waterston and Linus Roache.

In early November, Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan joined the revival as a police officer; no further details about the character are available.

During a call with reporters Friday, Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUnviersal Television and Streaming, indicated that the all-Law & Order Thursday would offer “countless opportunities for crossovers across all three series.”

Are you surprised that Law & Order is coming back so quickly? Are you planning to watch? Hit the comments and let us know!