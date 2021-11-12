Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? Every Disney+ Day Reveal

As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic.

As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and Nina Kitchen.

The original Hocus Pocus, directed by Kenny Ortega, starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as the Sanderson sisters, three witches accidentally resurrected in Salem, Mass. The film wasn’t a box office hit, but gained a strong cult following in the years that followed, thanks to repeat airings on Disney Channel and Freeform. (Freeform alone aired Hocus Pocus no less than 14 times this past spooky season, as part of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup; the movie is also streaming on Disney+.)

A follow-up has been in development since at least 2017, when Disney Channel considered doing a full-blown remake of the original. Then in 2019, it was reported that a proper sequel was being eyed at Disney+.

A formal premiere date for Hocus Pocus 2 has not yet been announced, but Disney+ has confirmed a fall 2022 release. Are you looking forward to the sequel?