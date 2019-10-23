Hocus Pocus Sequel Eyed at Disney+

Disney+ is conjuring up a new chapter for a beloved Halloween classic: The streamer is developing a sequel to the 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, our sister site Variety is reporting.

Jen D’Angelo (Workaholics, LA to Vegas) will pen the script for the prospective sequel. Original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are not currently attached to the project, but “Disney is hopeful that they may become involved,” Variety says.

The original Hocus Pocus centered on a trio of witch sisters who are accidentally resurrected after being dead for centuries. Midler, Parker and Najimy played the Sanderson sisters Winnie, Sarah and Mary, and were joined by Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw and Thora Birch in the supporting cast. The film wasn’t a box office hit, but gained a strong cult following in the years that followed, thanks to repeat airings on Disney Channel and Freeform.

The Disney+ streaming service is set to debut Tuesday, Nov. 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, with new Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian and a High School Musical series among its initial offerings. (Check out the gallery to the right for a full rundown of the Disney+ roster.)

Alright, Hocus Pocus fanatics: How do you feel about a sequel? Would you only accept seeing Bette, SJP and Kathy back as the Sanderson sisters? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.