Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule: Hocus Pocus, Casper, Ghostbusters, Simpsons and More

What would spooky season be without the Sanderson Sisters? Thanks to Freeform, we’ll never have to find out. New on Streaming in October 2021

The cable network’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 14 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — and while that may seem like a lot, keep in mind that Freeform aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019. (Of course, you can watch Hocus Pocus as many times as you’d like with a subscription to Disney+, but who are we to suggest a commercial-free viewing experience?)

Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2021’s most frequently programmed films include Casper (airing 13 times), the original Ghostbusters and Shrek (both airing eight times), and Mathilda (airing seven times). You’ll also find multiple Family Guy and Simpsons marathons.

New to the schedule are Cowboys & Aliens, Fright Night, Goosebumps 2, The House With a Clock in Its Walls, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, the Jaws trilogy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Men in Black II and Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Keep scrolling to see the complete schedule, then hit the comments and share your annual Halloween must-sees.

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

2:30 pm Casper (1995)

5 pm The Addams Family (1991)

7 pm Addams Family Values

9 pm Hocus Pocus

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

7 am The Goonies

9:35 am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:15 pm Casper (1995)

2:45 pm The Addams Family (1991)

4:50 pm Addams Family Values

6:55 pm Monsters, Inc.

9 pm Monsters University

11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8:40 am Ghostbusters (1984)

11:10 am Matilda

1:15 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:55 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 pm Hocus Pocus

6:45 pm Maleficent

8:50 pm Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform Premiere

11:30 pm The Craft (1996)

MONDAY, OCT. 4

12:30 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

1:30 pm The Goonies

4 pm Matilda

6 pm The Craft (1996)

8:30 pm Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

10:30 am Matilda

12:30 pm Casper (1995)

3 pm Shrek

5 pm Shrek 2

7 pm Shrek Forever After

9 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

10:30 am Casper (1995)

12:30 pm Shrek

2:30 pm Shrek 2

4:30 pm Shrek Forever After

6:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

11:30 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

1:30 pm Halloweentown

3:30 pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

8:30 pm Ghostbusters II

12 am Jaws 3 – Freeform Premiere

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

10:30 am Ghostbusters (1984)

9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon

12 am Frankenweenie (2012)

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

7 am Turbo (2013)

9:10 am Shrek

11:15 am Shrek 2

1:20 pm Shrek Forever After

3:25 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

5:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:40 pm Hocus Pocus

9:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 pm Addams Family Values

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7 am Shrek

9:05 am Shrek 2

11:10 am Shrek Forever After

1:15 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

3:20 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

5:30 pm Hocus Pocus

7:40 pm The Addams Family (1991)

9:45 pm Addams Family Values

11:50 pm Casper (1995)

MONDAY, OCT. 11

11:30 am Jaws – Freeform Premiere

2:30 pm Jaws 2 – Freeform Premiere

5:05 pm Alien

7:45 pm Aliens

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

3 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

4 pm Casper (1995)

6:30 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8 pm Mrs. Doubtfire

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

12:30 pm Casper (1995)

3 pm Halloweentown

5 pm Mrs. Doubtfire

8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

1 pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:30 pm Hook

6:45 pm Matilda

8:50 pm Hocus Pocus

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

11 am Matilda

9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

7 am Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 am Ghostbusters II

12 pm Mrs. Doubtfire

3:05 pm Men in Black (1997)

5:15 pm Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere

7:15 pm Hocus Pocus

9:25 pm Maleficent

11:30 pm The House With a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 17

7 am The Middle Halloween Episode

7:30 am Mrs. Doubtfire

10:30 am Men in Black (1997)

12:40 pm Men in Black II

2:40 pm The House With a Clock in Its Walls

5:10 pm Hocus Pocus

7:20 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

9:25 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:35 pm Toy Story of TERROR!

12:05 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

MONDAY, OCT. 18

2 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

4 pm Toy Story of TERROR!

4:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 2

6:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:30 pm Casper (1995)

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

12:30 pm Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

3:40 pm X-Men: First Class

6:50 pm Men in Black (1997)

9 pm Men in Black II

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

10:30 am X-Men: First Class

1:30 pm Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere

4 pm Men in Black (1997)

6 pm Men in Black II

8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

4 pm The Craft (1996)

6:30 pm The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Freeform Premiere

9 pm Maleficent

12 am Mirror Mirror

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

10:30 am The Craft (1996)

9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon

12 am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

7 am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

9:30 am Casper (1995)

11:50 am Shrek

1:55 pm Shrek 2

4 pm Halloweentown

6:05 pm Hocus Pocus

8:15 pm Ghostbusters (2016)

11:30 pm Fright Night (2011)

SUNDAY, OCT. 24

7 am Casper (1995)

9:30 am Shrek

11:40 am Shrek 2

1:45 pm Halloweentown

3:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:30 pm Ghostbusters (2016)

8:45 pm Hocus Pocus

10:55 pm Mrs. Doubtfire

MONDAY, OCT. 25

1 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

2 pm The Goonies

4:30 pm Scared Shrekless

5 pm Shrek

7 pm Shrek 2

9 pm Shrek Forever After

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

12 pm The Goonies

2:30 pm Scared Shrekless

3 pm Shrek

5 pm Shrek 2

7 pm Shrek Forever After

9 pm Maleficent

12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

1 pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:30 pm Casper (1995)

6 pm Matilda

8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

11:30 am Casper (1995)

2 pm Matilda

4 pm Ghostbusters (1984)

6:30 pm The Craft (1996)

9 pm Hocus Pocus

12 am Frankenweenie (2012)

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

12:30 pm Men in Black (1997)

9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon

12 am Men in Black II

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

7 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

8 am Ghostbusters (1984)

10:30 am Men in Black (1997)

12:35 pm Men in Black II

2:35 pm Goosebumps (2015)

5:05 pm Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere

7:10 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:50 pm Hocus Pocus

11 pm Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

7 am Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10 am Goosebumps

12:30 pm Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:35 pm Hocus Pocus

4:45 pm Casper (1995)

7:15 pm Maleficent

9:20 pm Hocus Pocus

11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)