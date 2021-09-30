Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Schedule: Hocus Pocus, Casper, Ghostbusters, Simpsons and More

What would spooky season be without the Sanderson Sisters? Thanks to Freeform, we’ll never have to find out.
The cable network’s annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup features 14 showings of Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — and while that may seem like a lot, keep in mind that Freeform aired the Walt Disney flick a whopping 30 (!) times in 2019. (Of course, you can watch Hocus Pocus as many times as you’d like with a subscription to Disney+, but who are we to suggest a commercial-free viewing experience?)
Aside from Hocus Pocus, 2021’s most frequently programmed films include Casper (airing 13 times), the original Ghostbusters and Shrek (both airing eight times), and Mathilda (airing seven times). You’ll also find multiple Family Guy and Simpsons marathons.
New to the schedule are Cowboys & Aliens, Fright Night, Goosebumps 2, The House With a Clock in Its Walls, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, the Jaws trilogy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Men in Black II and Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.
Keep scrolling to see the complete schedule, then hit the comments and share your annual Halloween must-sees.
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
2:30 pm Casper (1995)
5 pm The Addams Family (1991)
7 pm Addams Family Values
9 pm Hocus Pocus
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
7 am The Goonies
9:35 am Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
12:15 pm Casper (1995)
2:45 pm The Addams Family (1991)
4:50 pm Addams Family Values
6:55 pm Monsters, Inc.
9 pm Monsters University
11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
7 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8:40 am Ghostbusters (1984)
11:10 am Matilda
1:15 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
2:55 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 pm Hocus Pocus
6:45 pm Maleficent
8:50 pm Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Freeform Premiere
11:30 pm The Craft (1996)
MONDAY, OCT. 4
12:30 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
1:30 pm The Goonies
4 pm Matilda
6 pm The Craft (1996)
8:30 pm Fright Night (2011) – Freeform Premiere
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
10:30 am Matilda
12:30 pm Casper (1995)
3 pm Shrek
5 pm Shrek 2
7 pm Shrek Forever After
9 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
10:30 am Casper (1995)
12:30 pm Shrek
2:30 pm Shrek 2
4:30 pm Shrek Forever After
6:30 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
11:30 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
1:30 pm Halloweentown
3:30 pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
6 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
8:30 pm Ghostbusters II
12 am Jaws 3 – Freeform Premiere
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
10:30 am Ghostbusters (1984)
9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon
12 am Frankenweenie (2012)
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
7 am Turbo (2013)
9:10 am Shrek
11:15 am Shrek 2
1:20 pm Shrek Forever After
3:25 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
5:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
7:40 pm Hocus Pocus
9:50 pm The Addams Family (1991)
11:55 pm Addams Family Values
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
7 am Shrek
9:05 am Shrek 2
11:10 am Shrek Forever After
1:15 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
3:20 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
5:30 pm Hocus Pocus
7:40 pm The Addams Family (1991)
9:45 pm Addams Family Values
11:50 pm Casper (1995)
MONDAY, OCT. 11
11:30 am Jaws – Freeform Premiere
2:30 pm Jaws 2 – Freeform Premiere
5:05 pm Alien
7:45 pm Aliens
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
3 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4 pm Casper (1995)
6:30 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8 pm Mrs. Doubtfire
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
12:30 pm Casper (1995)
3 pm Halloweentown
5 pm Mrs. Doubtfire
8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
1 pm Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
3:30 pm Hook
6:45 pm Matilda
8:50 pm Hocus Pocus
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
11 am Matilda
9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
7 am Ghostbusters (1984)
9:30 am Ghostbusters II
12 pm Mrs. Doubtfire
3:05 pm Men in Black (1997)
5:15 pm Men in Black II – Freeform Premiere
7:15 pm Hocus Pocus
9:25 pm Maleficent
11:30 pm The House With a Clock in Its Walls – Freeform Premiere
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
7 am The Middle Halloween Episode
7:30 am Mrs. Doubtfire
10:30 am Men in Black (1997)
12:40 pm Men in Black II
2:40 pm The House With a Clock in Its Walls
5:10 pm Hocus Pocus
7:20 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
9:25 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
11:35 pm Toy Story of TERROR!
12:05 am Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
MONDAY, OCT. 18
2 pm Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
4 pm Toy Story of TERROR!
4:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 2
6:30 pm Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
8:30 pm Casper (1995)
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
12:30 pm Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
3:40 pm X-Men: First Class
6:50 pm Men in Black (1997)
9 pm Men in Black II
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
10:30 am X-Men: First Class
1:30 pm Cowboys & Aliens – Freeform Premiere
4 pm Men in Black (1997)
6 pm Men in Black II
8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
4 pm The Craft (1996)
6:30 pm The Huntsman: Winter’s War – Freeform Premiere
9 pm Maleficent
12 am Mirror Mirror
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
10:30 am The Craft (1996)
9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon
12 am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
7 am Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
9:30 am Casper (1995)
11:50 am Shrek
1:55 pm Shrek 2
4 pm Halloweentown
6:05 pm Hocus Pocus
8:15 pm Ghostbusters (2016)
11:30 pm Fright Night (2011)
SUNDAY, OCT. 24
7 am Casper (1995)
9:30 am Shrek
11:40 am Shrek 2
1:45 pm Halloweentown
3:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:30 pm Ghostbusters (2016)
8:45 pm Hocus Pocus
10:55 pm Mrs. Doubtfire
MONDAY, OCT. 25
1 pm Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
2 pm The Goonies
4:30 pm Scared Shrekless
5 pm Shrek
7 pm Shrek 2
9 pm Shrek Forever After
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
12 pm The Goonies
2:30 pm Scared Shrekless
3 pm Shrek
5 pm Shrek 2
7 pm Shrek Forever After
9 pm Maleficent
12 am The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
1 pm Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
3:30 pm Casper (1995)
6 pm Matilda
8 pm The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Marathon
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
11:30 am Casper (1995)
2 pm Matilda
4 pm Ghostbusters (1984)
6:30 pm The Craft (1996)
9 pm Hocus Pocus
12 am Frankenweenie (2012)
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
12:30 pm Men in Black (1997)
9 pm Family Guy Halloween Marathon
12 am Men in Black II
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
7 am Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
8 am Ghostbusters (1984)
10:30 am Men in Black (1997)
12:35 pm Men in Black II
2:35 pm Goosebumps (2015)
5:05 pm Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween – Freeform Premiere
7:10 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50 pm Hocus Pocus
11 pm Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Freeform Premiere
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
7 am Mrs. Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
10 am Goosebumps
12:30 pm Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
2:35 pm Hocus Pocus
4:45 pm Casper (1995)
7:15 pm Maleficent
9:20 pm Hocus Pocus
11:30 pm Ghostbusters (1984)