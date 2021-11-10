Queens Recruits Friday Night Lights' Gaius Charles to Romance [Spoiler]

RELATED STORIES Dancing With the Stars Recap: Which Pairs Scored a Spot in the Semifinals?

We have a feeling Queens‘ newest guest star is going to be a real smash.

Friday Night Lights alum Gaius Charles will show up on ABC’s musical drama later this season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Charles will play Thomas, a recording/sound engineer who’s smart and charming. He’s got a wealth of experience and is super professional… at first. Eventually, he just might develop a taste for some Butter Pecan — by which we mean he’ll become very interested in Nadine Velazquez’s Valeria. (No word on how that will affect whatever is going on between Valeria and Eric.)

Charles first will appear in Episode 9, and he will show up in at least two more Season 1 episodes.

In addition to playing FNL‘s football phenom Smash Williams, Charles was medical resident Shane on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in Seasons 9 and 10. His other TV credits include: Roswell, New Mexico; Blindspot; God Friended Me; Taken; Aquarius; Necessary Roughness; Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Drunk History.

What do you think of Charles’ addition to the Queens cast? Can he handle the (formerly) Nasty Bitches? Head to the comments and let us know your thoughts!