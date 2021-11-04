Queens: Eve to Miss Several Season 1 Episodes While on Maternity Leave

RELATED STORIES Queens Recap: A Rap Battle and a Surprising Fatality -- Who Died?!

Queens Recap: A Rap Battle and a Surprising Fatality -- Who Died?! The Rookie Casts Peyton List as Tim's Sister, James Remar as Their Father

The Nasty Bitches’ big reunion just hit a slight bump — a baby bump, you might call it.

Two weeks after Eve announced her pregnancy on social media, Deadline reports that the rapper’s maternity leave will result in her character being M.I.A. from several episodes of Queens‘ first season. Eve, who primarily resides with her family in the UK, has been commuting to film the ABC series in Atlanta.

Eve’s character, Brianna aka “Professor Sex,” is reportedly being given an open-ended exit, meaning it’s possible that Eve could return if ABC decides to renew Queens for a second season.

Queens also stars Brandy Norwood (The Game) as Naomi aka “Xplicit Lyrics,” Naturi Naughton (Power) as Jill aka “Da Thrill,” Nadine Velazquez (My Name Is Earl) as Valeria aka “Butter Pecan,” Taylor Selé (P-Valley) as Eric and Pepi Sonuga (Famous in Love) as Lauren aka “Lil Muffin.”

The musical drama, which kicked off its 13-episode first season last month, chronicles the comeback of the aforementioned Nasty Bitches, the hottest hip-hop girl group of the 1990s.

TVLine has reached out to ABC for comment.

New episodes of Queens air Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC. Are you digging the show so far? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.