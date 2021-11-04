Wu-Tang: An American Saga Renewed for Third and Final Season at Hulu

RELATED STORIES Wu-Tang: An American Saga Finale Recap: Making the Video — Grade It!

The Wu-Tang Clan is getting back together for one last collaboration: Hulu has renewed the scripted docudrama Wu-Tang: An American Saga for a third and final season, according to our sister site Variety.

Set in New York City during the 1990s, Wu-Tang: An American Saga traces the formation and rise to fame of the iconic hip-hop collective the Wu-Tang Clan. Ashton Sanders stars as founding member Bobby Diggs, aka RZA; with Shameik Moore as Corey Woods, aka Raekwon; Siddiq Saunderson as Dennis Coles, aka Ghostface Killah; David “Dave East” Brewster as Clifford Smith, aka Method Man; TJ Atoms as Russell Jones, aka Ol’ Dirty Bastard; and Johnell Xavier Young as Gary Grice, aka GZA. Real-life rapper Joey Bada$$ played Jason Hunter, aka Inspectah Deck, in Season 1, with Uyoata Udi taking over the role in Season 2.

First ordered to series at Hulu in October 2018, Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiered in September 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season. It was renewed for a 10-episode Season 2 in January 2020, but fans had to wait nearly two full years for the second season to finally premiere this September. Season 2 wrapped up last week, with the Wu-Tang Clan poised on the brink of superstardom in the season finale. (Read our full recap here.)

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Drop your thoughts on Wu-Tang‘s renewal/end announcement in the comments.