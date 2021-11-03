Ratings: CBS, NBC Dramas Slip Against Braves' World Series Championship

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the sixth and deciding game of the World Series averaged 11.8 million total viewers (and a 2.7 demo rating) on Tuesday night, down a tick from the preliminary numbers for the Braves and Astros’ previous match-up. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Opposite Major League Baseball’s season finale (already renewed):

CBS | FBI (6.7 mil/0.6), International (5.3 mil/0.5) and Most Wanted (4.9 mil/0.4) all slipped, with Most Wanted, for one, hitting series lows on both counts.

NBC | The Voice (4.8 mil/0.5) was down sharply with a clip show. La Brea (4 mil/0.4, read recap) in turn slipped to season lows and New Amsterdam (2.8 mil/0.3) tied series lows.

THE CW | Stargirl‘s Season 2 finale (591K/0.1, TVLine reader grade “A”) and the antepenultimate Supergirl (386K/0.1) each dropped some eyeballs, with the latter matching its all-time audience low.

ABC | The Bachelorette (2.6 mil/0.6) dipped, while Queens (1.2 mil/0.3, read recap) lost more viewers yet was steady in the demo.

