TVLine Items: New PAW Patrol Series, Miracle Workers Renewed and More

Here’s some news worth barking about: A new PAW Patrol spinoff series, focusing on one of the main pups, is in the works at Nickelodeon, our sister site Variety reports. The offshoot of the preschool franchise is slated to debut in 2023.

Additionally, a sequel to PAW Patrol: The Movie, which bowed simultaneously in theaters and Paramount+ this year, will be released exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, 2023.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Both TBS’ Miracle Workers and truTV’s Tacoma FD have been renewed for fourth seasons.

* It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s record-breaking 15th season will premiere with two episodes on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10/9c on FXX.

* Jason Ralph (The Magicians) and Blair Redford (The Gifted) will recur in Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women, our sister site Deadline reports.

* The CW has released a poster for The Flash‘s five-part superhero team-up event “Armageddon,” kicking off Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 pm:

It’s going to take everything they have. The 5-episode event begins November 16 on The CW! #TheFlashArmageddon pic.twitter.com/Wle1LA8Wk9 — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) November 3, 2021

* CBS has released a promo for One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, marking Bennett’s final pre-retirement concert appearance and airing Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 pm:

* Netflix has released yet another trailer for the second half of Money Heist‘s final season, which premieres Friday, Dec. 3:

