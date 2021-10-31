Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 Sets Fall 2022 Release, Adds Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson

The Sanderson sisters will be in good company when Disney+ conjures up Hocus Pocus 2. TV's Scariest Moments

The streaming service announced Sunday (aka Halloween) that the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic has cast Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, and Veep‘s Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. The trio will join original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson).

Rounding out the ensemble are Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and Nina Kitchen.

The original Hocus Pocus, directed by Kenny Ortega, starred Midler, Parker and Najimy as three witches accidentally resurrected in Salem, Mass. The film wasn’t a box office hit, but gained a strong cult following in the years that followed, thanks to repeat airings on Disney Channel and Freeform. (Freeform alone has aired Hocus Pocus no less than 14 times this spooky season, as part of its annual 31 Nights of Halloween lineup; the movie is also streaming on Disney+.)

A follow-up has been in development since at least 2017, when Disney Channel considered doing a full-blown remake of the original. Then in 2019, it was reported that a proper sequel was being eyed at Disney+.

A formal premiere date for Hocus Pocus 2 has not yet been announced, but Disney+ has confirmed a fall 2022 release. Are you looking forward to the sequel? Even more so now that the full ensemble has been revealed?