Supergirl's Melissa Benoist: The Final Week of Filming Was 'Really Intense, Really Emotional, Really Joyful'

Supergirl Recap: An Engagement and... Lex Luthor, the Romantic? Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger to Lead Black Pack Holiday Special at CW

With only a few episodes left, fans will soon have to say goodbye to Supergirl. The Arrowverse series will wrap its sixth and final season with back-to-back episodes airing Tuesday, Nov. 9 starting at 8/7c on The CW.

The series finale, titled “Kara,” finds the titular superhero attempting to take down Lex Luthor and Nyxly once and for all — with help from a few familiar faces. (Mehcad Brooks and Jeremy Jordan return as James Olsen and Winn Schott/Toyman, respectively, while Chris Wood will reprise his role as Mon-El.)

Melissa Benoist, who plays Supergirl, opened up to EW.com about the array of emotions she felt while filming the series’ final episodes.

“The last week on set was really intense, really emotional, really joyful and fun,” she shared. “It was so, so good to see Mehcad [Brooks]. It was so wonderful to see Jeremy [Jordan]. And my husband [Chris Wood] came back, which made me really happy.”

Benoist went on to say that while there were days where it was “the big group” on set (“everyone that I’ve loved so dearly that has become like family”), other times during the final stretch were “tedious and difficult, and those were the days where I’d be like, ‘Ah, this is why it’s good that it’s ending.’” All told, “it was kind of a melting pot of every single thing I could possibly feel happening in five days, concentrated,” she said.

Chyler Leigh, who plays Kara’s sister Alex, described the final days of filming in a recent interview with TVLine, saying, “It was all of the emotions…. Obviously, there are a lot of storylines to wrap up, there’s a lot of hope for the future that we’re trying to set [up]…. There was just a lot.”

Leigh also revealed that she, Benoist and David Harewood (who plays J’onn J’onzz) pushed to rearrange the schedule so that all three OG cast members would close out the last day of filming together. “We were a hot mess,” Leigh recalled. “Everybody’s crying. Everybody’s grateful and so appreciative…. Each day, you’re saying goodbye to somebody.”

In addition to the aforementioned showdown with Lex and Nxyly, the final episode will see Alex and Kelly (who got engaged in the Oct. 26 episode) prepare to walk down the aisle.

