Joan Rivers Series Led By Kathryn Hahn Not Moving Forward at Showtime

Can we talk? Turns out: Nope.

A Joan Rivers limited bio-series is no longer in development at Showtime, our sister site Variety reports. The project, titled The Comeback Girl, was to star and be executive-produced by Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision).

News about the potential limited series broke in September. However, the project’s producers had not secured the rights to Rivers’ life, which are held by her daughter, Melissa Rivers.

The logline for the now-defunct series reads: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.” The show would have chronicled Rivers’ life in the mid-1980s, after her Fox late-night talk show was cancelled and her husband, Edgar Roseberg, died by suicide.

Rivers died in 2014 at age 81 following complications from surgery.

Über producer Greg Berlanti (The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) was set to direct; Cosmo Carlson would have been responsible for the script. Both Carlson and Berlanti were listed as executive producers alongside Hahn.

Are you bummed we won’t see Hahn’s Joan Rivers bio-series? Hit the comments and let us know!