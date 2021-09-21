Kathryn Hahn to Play Joan Rivers in Showtime's In-Development Bio-Series

Joan Rivers will be the topic of a limited series in the works at Showtime, and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn will fill the comedic icon’s outrageous shoes.

Hahn will headline and executive-produce The Comeback Girl, our sister site Variety reports. The project, which is in development at the premium cabler, will chronicle Rivers’ life in the mid-1980s, after her Fox late-night talk show was cancelled and her husband, Edgar Roseberg, died by suicide.

Over the course of her career, Rivers was a stand-up comedian, a regular guest host of Johnny Carson’s The Tonight Show, leader of E!’s Fashion Police and winner of The Celebrity Apprentice.

The logline for The Comeback Girl reads: “Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne…and then it all fell apart. The Comeback Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon.”

Rivers died in 2014 following complications from surgery. She was 81.

Über producer Greg Berlanti (The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) will direct; Cosmo Carlson will pen the script. Both Carlson and Berlanti also will serve as executive producers alongside Hahn.

In addition to WandaVision, for which she was nominated for a 2021 Emmy, Hahn’s TV resumé includes Mrs. Fletcher, Transparent, I Love Dick, Parks and Recreation, Happyish, Girls, Free Agents and Crossing Jordan.