TV Ratings: Survivor, Chicago Fire Lead Night; CSI: Vegas, Wonder Years Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor this week drew 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking up in the demo to lead Wednesday in that measure; read recap. Renew/Cancel Forecast!

Leading out of a steady Tough as Nails (2.8 mil/0.4), CSI: Vegas (3.4 mil/0.3) dipped for a second straight week since its debut.

Over on NBC, Chicago Med (6.5 mil/0.7) and Fire (7.1 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “B+; read exit interview) were steady, with the latter delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience. P.D. (5.4 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (4.2 mil/0.9) dipped, Alter Ego (2.2 mil/0.4) was steady.

THE CW | Legends of Tomorrow (540K/0.1) dropped a few viewers, while Batwoman (490K/0.1) gained some.

ABC | The Goldbergs (2.8 mil/0.5) and The Wonder Years (season lows of 2 mil/0.4) dipped, while Home Economics (1.6 mil/0.4) was steady in the demo leading out of a Conners rerun. Superstar: Robin Williams (1.7 mil/0.3) was on part with last week’s Million Little Things.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!