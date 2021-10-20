Squidbillies Sets Final Season Premiere Date on Adult Swim; Auditions for New Voice of Early 'Underway' After Firing

RELATED STORIES Rick and Morty (Finally) Casts Christopher Lloyd as Rick Sanchez in Live-Action Segment -- Watch

The Cuyler family is getting some new ink in its final season.

Adult Swim’s Squidbillies has set a premiere date for its farewell outing, which will kick off with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, Nov. 7 at midnight. Two episodes will then air every Sunday, leading up to the series finale.

“Squidbillies, the show you love to overlook, is back for a 13th and final season,” reads Adult Swim’s official release. “Join Early, Rusty, and Granny Cuyler for 10 brand new episodes of jackwoods backassery. Sorry – backwoods jackassery.”

If you’ve been dutifully keeping up with all things Squidbillies, however, you’ll recall that Stuart Baker (aka Unknown Hinson) was fired as the voice of Early back in August 2020 over a series of racist Facebook posts. “The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years,” the show’s creators said at the time. “For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

According to a new statement from Adult Swim, “the search for a new Early Cuyler has been underway with numerous voice auditions held. Stay tuned to find out who will be the chosen one.”

Squidbillies‘ final season will also feature a series of new covers of the show’s opening theme song. Artists include Willie Nelson, Amanda Shires and Sturgill Simpson.

Will you be tuning in to say goodbye to Squidbillies? Hit PLAY on the trailer above to see what’s in store, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.