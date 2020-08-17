Squidbillies Star Stuart Baker Fired for 'Extremely Offensive' Facebook Posts

RELATED STORIES Tuca & Bertie Revived at Adult Swim

Squidbillies star Stuart Baker, who voices dad Early Cuyler on the Adult Swim animated comedy, has been fired after posting a number of incendiary statements on Facebook.

Baker, who goes by the stage name Unknown Hinson, called Dolly Parton a “freak titted, old Southern bimbo” and a “slut” after the country singer voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement, per our sister site Variety. He went on to tell his liberal fans to “unfollow me, please. Because I don’t want you UN-AMERICANS around!… HAVE FUN forsaking your own race, culture and heritage.”

Squidbillies creators Jim Fortier and Dave Willis announced Baker’s firing in a tweet on the show’s official Twitter handle on Sunday: “We’re aware of the extremely offensive and derogatory social media posts made late last week by Stuart D. Baker. The views he expressed do not reflect our own personal values or the values of the show that we and many others have worked hard to produce over the past 15 years. For those reasons, production of Squidbillies will continue without Mr. Baker, effective immediately.”

Debuting back in 2005 on Adult Swim, Squidbillies follows father-and-son mud squids Early and Rusty, who live in the Georgia backwoods. The show often touches on topical political subjects, including a 2016 episode that saw Early rage against a local Confederate flag ban and join a Southern heritage group. Squidbillies was renewed for a 13th season last year.