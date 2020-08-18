Fired Squidbillies Star Sounds Off: 'I Hope You A--holes Are Happy'

RELATED STORIES Rick and Morty Finale Explores Popular Fan Theory — Grade It!

Voice actor Stuart Baker isn’t mincing words over his recent firing from Adult Swim’s Squidbillies.

“Folks, I’ve been fired from my Cartoon Show, lost my endorsements and my chance of ever being booked by any Music Venue as Unknown Hinson again,” Baker, who also performs under the stage name Unknown Hinson, wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.

He continued, “I just hope you a–holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called ‘Dolly Parton and BLM.’ Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you assholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m remember you bastards!”

Baker, who has voiced Squidbillies‘ Early Cuyler for 12 seasons, was fired over “incendiary” Facebook posts in which he referred to country singer Dolly Parton as a “freak titted, old Southern bimbo” and a “slut” after she came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Your thoughts on Baker’s aggressive response to his firing? If you’re a Squidbillies fan, will you stick with the long-running show? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.