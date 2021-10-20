Sanditon Season 2 Gets March Premiere Date — First Look Photos

Masterpiece PBS will return to the world of Sanditon this spring, when the Jane Austen adaptation returns with its second season. 'Sanditon' Season 2 Scoop

The public broadcaster announced Wednesday that Season 2 will premiere Sunday, March 20 at 9/8c.

The six episode followup picks up nine months after the events of Season 1, as “Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men,” per the official synopsis. “And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love — but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?”

The logline goes on to reveal that “the Parkers are back, as Tom strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town.”

Rose Williams (Charlotte Heywood) will be joined by fellow returnees Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Crystal Clarke (Miss Georgiana Lambe), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Kevin Eldon (Mr. Hankins) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

They’ll be joined by new series regulars Ben Lloyd-Hughes (Industry) and Tom Weston-Jones (Grace), who will play Charlotte’s new love interests (plural!), in the wake of Theo James’ departure. Fellow newbies Rosie Graham (Outlander), Frank Blake (Normal People), Maxim Ays (Still So Awkward) and Alexander Vlahos (Versailles) round out the ensemble.

As previously reported, neither Mark Stanley nor Leo Suter (who played Lord Babington and Young Stringer, respectively) will be returning for Season 2. The series, meanwhile, has already been renewed for Season 3.

Scroll down for additional first look photos, then hit the comments with your hopes for its return.