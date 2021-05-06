Sanditon Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at PBS, Reversing Cancellation

Following a fan outcry over its untimely cancellation, Sanditon has been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, PBS announced early Tuesday. The eight-part ITV series — based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel — made its stateside debut on PBS in early 2020. 20 TV Shows You Want Brought Back!

Rose Williams (Curfew) is confirmed to return as heroine Charlotte Heywood. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“We are absolutely delighted to announce a second and third season of Sanditon, a show that has inspired such a passionate and devoted fan base,” says executive producer Susanne Simpson. “Audiences can expect romance, humor and plenty of twists and turns in these new seasons of Sanditon.”

In the wake of the series’ axing last year, Sanditon producer Belinda Campbell told Vulture, “We’ve always said, and iTV has also said that they would like to see it get picked up and carried on elsewhere. But the truth is, it just didn’t get the numbers high enough. So were it to continue, we would need a new partner. Which is why the U.S. figures matter, because if it does well and people love it, then these things can happen.”

The new partner stepping up? BritBox UK, which has boarded the show as a co-producer.