Riverdale Season 6 Trailer Teases Spooky 'Rivervale' Event, Sabrina's Arrival… and a Possessed Betty?!

It won’t air in time for Halloween, but the new season of Riverdale looks to be even spookier than usual, if a new teaser is to be believed.

The teaser — which you can watch above — sets up the five-episode event that kicks off Season 6, dubbed “Rivervale” and premiering Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 9/8c. Cheryl is getting even weirder, overseeing a cult of young female followers who all clutch little voodoo dolls and declaring: “We must return to the old ways.” (Remember, she just learned that her ancestor Abigail was burned at the stake and is seeking revenge against Archie, Betty and Jughead.) Toni chases an ornately dressed, Miss Havisham-looking figure out of the high school with an axe, while Veronica faces off with a guy claiming to be the devil… and he looks pretty devilish to us.

But wait, what’s up with Betty? She mounts Archie and tells him, “There’s nothing more that I want than to have your baby” (!!!)… but later, we see her covered in blood and participating in a seance with Cheryl before beckoning Archie to join her on a sacramental altar. Could she be possessed by the spirit of a Blossom ancestor? Oh, and resident witch Sabrina Spellman (played once again by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka) shows up, just to make everything even more supernatural. (“Look what the black cat dragged in,” Cheryl chirps.)

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at the Riverdale event — warning: it’s a lot — and then drop your thoughts in a comment below… once you pick your jaw up off the ground.